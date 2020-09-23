Family of Don Lewis sues Carole Baskin for defamation: reports

The lawsuit claims Baskin was 'complicit with jokes' about Lewis' death on 'Dancing with the Stars.'

TAMPA, Fla. — The legal battle between Don Lewis' family and Carole Baskin isn't over.

According to reports, Lewis' family is suing Baskin for defamation over jokes made on "Dancing with the Stars," where Baskin is currently a contestant, about her former husband's death.

The legal documents claim Baskin was "complicit with jokes" about Lewis' death; one example given was when DWTS judges "brought up TikTok videos inspired by her storyline in 'Tiger King,'" ET reports.

Jack "Don" Lewis' almost 23-year-old cold case resurfaced after the third episode of the Netflix docuseries looked into the disappearance of Big Cat Rescue CEO Carole Baskin's second husband. In the episode, Joe Exotic claims Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Lewis, who once owned Big Cat Rescue with Baskin, was last seen the day before a scheduled trip to Costa Rica in 1997.

Baskin has denied being involved in her husband's disappearance.

Lewis' family's attorney John Phillips told TMZ a similar lawsuit was settled back in 1998 between Baskin and Lewis' former assistant, Anne McQueen. According to TMZ, Phillips said that libel and slander suit was settled for $50,000. Now, the attorney says Baskin is "repeating some of those false statements" while reading her journals on social media and DWTS.

Earlier this month, a commercial asking for information into Lewis' disappearance aired in local Florida markets during a commercial break during DWTS, CBS News reports. In the ad, the family states there is a $100,000 reward offered, which the family first announced in early August.

Also in August, the law firm representing Lewis' family served Baskin with a lawsuit created to obtain "discovery to get to the bottom of the death and disappearance of Don Lewis."

The hype around the Netflix docuseries led the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office to reopen the case for new leads in March. Tips came in daily, but most were missing one key element-- credibility.

In interviews since, Sheriff Chad Chronister said he believes Lewis was murdered in 1997 and did not just disappear as was alleged.

"There's a lot of suspicion surrounding his death," Chronister said in an interview with 10 Tampa Bay this past April. "What wealthy person disappears and doesn't take his wealth with him?"

And while he believes more than one person was involved in Lewis' murder, Baskin is "no more a person of interest than anyone else."

Chronister also said while he understands why people would believe she is guilty due to the show's spin, that the sheriff's office can disprove two of its biggest theories related to the meat grinder and septic tank.

