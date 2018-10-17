Blame it all on his roots.

Garth Brooks will likely show up in boots for the first live concert ever held at Notre Dame Stadium on Oct. 20.

Don't worry if you can't make it to the concert, however, as the dance will go on because the event is being filmed.

The thunder will roll when CBS broadcasts the concert in early December as a primetime television special titled: 'GARTH: LIVE AT NOTRE DAME!'

“After the sellout, I thought it could not get any more exciting than this,” Garth Brooks said. “Then, CBS calls and, in an instant, the show becomes bigger. This changes everything.”

“We are joining forces to bring viewers Garth at his best – a full-blown stadium-sized event for television from renowned Notre Dame Stadium. Garth Brooks. Notre Dame. Two icons. One night. It will be a television event to remember," said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of music, specials and live events.

Garth Brooks has made history as the first ever artist in history to receive seven Diamond Awards for seven albums that were certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. He sold more than 10 million albums for each and has been inducted into the International Songwriters Hall of Fame in New York, the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, the Country Music Hall of Fame and, more recently, the Musicians Hall of Fame.

We'll be callin' Baton Rouge to make sure everyone is watching for the CBS special that airs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EDT on Dec. 2.

