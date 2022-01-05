Lawyer brews support for Cereal for Summer

Have a beer and help feed hungry kids!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg lawyer Scott Jeeves is used to sifting through documents and sorting out the crucial facts and he did just that when reading a recent email from a business association.

The email announced 10 Tampa Bay’s Cereal for Summer and talked about how 1 in 4 children in our area are food insecure—they’re not sure when or where their next meal is coming from.

Jeeves, who graduated from Chamberlain High School, also recently learned that 91% of the students there are on free or reduced lunch.

“This was devastating and broke my heart,” Jeeves said.

So now, Jeeves is brewing up support for Cereal for Summer. He’s holding an event called Crunchfest from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 4 at If I Brewed the World. People who come with 2 boxes of cereal will receive a ticket for a free beer. If they bring Crunch Berries cereal, they’ll receive another beer ticket.

Why Crunch Berries? Well, it ties in well with the brewery that makes a beer called CrunchBerry and one that also serves cereal as snacks. If I Brewed the World is in St. Pete’s Grand Central District at 2200 1st Avenue South.