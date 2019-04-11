TAMPA, Fla. — Cher may not be able to officially turn back time, but she can bring her "Here We Go Again" tour to Tampa.

The singer is scheduled to perform March 26, 2020, at Amalie Arena.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will open for her.

Fan club members will be able to buy tickets first beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Tickets for the general public begin at noon Friday.

