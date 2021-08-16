Christmas is back at Walt Disney World with the 'Verry Merriest After Hours' celebration

The holiday season is making its return to the Florida theme park after the pandemic canceled 2020's events.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After the coronavirus pandemic canceled festivities in 2020, Christmas at Walt Disney World is back!

The central Florida theme park will host "Disney Very Merriest After Hours" at the Magic Kingdom during 24 select nights this holiday season. The "once in a lifetime" celebration will take place from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on the following nights:

November: 8, 9, 11, 12, 14, 16, 18, 19, 21, 23, 28, 30

December: 2, 3, 5, 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21

Anyone attending the after-hours event will get to access the Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. to allow guests extra time to enjoy attractions, according to a press release.

Guests will be immersed in a winter wonderland where "Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks" and "Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade" await. Mickey, Minnie, their pals from "Frozen," Toy Soldiers and Santa Claus himself will even make an appearance.

Main Street, U.S.A. will bring snow to Florida, while some of your favorite attractions, like the Jungle Cruise, will transform for the holidays. Plus, you can stock up on complimentary snacks while spotting your favorite dressed in their holiday best around the park.

Tickets for "Disney Very Merriest After Hours" range from $169 to $229, before tax, and will go on sale on Aug. 20. According to the theme park, Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can get a $10 discount on event tickets in November.

Disney suggests guests check its Know Before You Go page for the latest on COVID health and safety measures ahead of their visit.