Kirstie Alley's Clearwater mansion has been sold

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A waterfront mansion in Clearwater once owned by both the late Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presley is off the market.

According to the listing on Station Square Realty, the property sold on Aug. 4 for $5.2 million. There is no word yet on who has bought the home, which is located at 1100 N Osceola Avenue in Clearwater.

The $5.2 million selling price came in a little lower than the original $5.9 million listing price. The home had been on the market since late January.

Built in 1993, the property sits on a little less than an acre of land that ends right at the water near Clearwater Harbor. It's made up of a main house with 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms and a half bath.

Additionally, the listing says the property has a renovated duplex made up of two one-bedroom units and a larger two-bedroom unit or mother-in-law suite situated above the six-car garage.

The property also has two courtyards for entertaining, a six-foot-deep heated pool and spa, and a personal 60-foot dock outfitted with an electric jet ski lift.

In total, the property sprawls 7,815 square feet and offers 9 bedrooms and 9.5 bathrooms across all buildings.

According to Tampa Bay Times, Alley bought the mansion from Presley in 2000. Presley had reportedly bought the home back in 1997, the Times said.

An award-winning actress known for her roles in "Cheers" and "Look Who's Talking," Alley died in December 2022 from "recently discovered" colon cancer at the age of 71, according to her family. She had been receiving care from Moffitt Cancer Center in the Tampa Bay area.

Just over a month later, Presley — a singer and only child of Elvis Presley — died on Jan. 12. She was 54.