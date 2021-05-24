The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to welcome back full audience in June

NEW YORK — After more than a year of doing shows from home, Stephen Colbert is ready to be back in front of an audience.
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to return to The Ed Sullivan Theater on June 14 to an audience filled with fully vaccinated guests. It's the first network late-night show to make the move, according to CBS This Morning.
“Over the last 437 days, my staff and crew (and family!) have amazed me with their professionalism and creativity as we made shows for an audience we couldn’t see or hear,” said Colbert. “I look forward to once again doing shows for an audience I can smell and touch.”
The return to The Ed Sullivan Theater, which features the largest studio audience of any late-night or sketch comedy series, is consistent with New York State’s adoption of the new CDC guidelines for fully vaccinated individuals.
Guests will be required to show proof of being fully vaccinated prior to entering, and face masks will be optional. A COVID-19 compliance officer will also be on staff to enforce the protocols.
The show will continue to regularly test all staff and crew members for the virus.
Colbert was the first late-night host to return to the air from home on March 16, 2020, when he delivered his monologue from his bathtub. During the pandemic, The Late Show produced 205 episodes remotely as “A Late Show."
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been the most-watched program in late-night for the last five consecutive years. It airs weeknights from 11:35 p.m.-12:37 a.m. locally on 10 Tampa Bay.
What other people are reading right now:
- 'Huge milestone': Woman becomes first deputy fire chief in Polk County
- Drake, Pink, The Weeknd win big at Billboard Music Awards
- Doctors say laughter really can be the best medicine
- Tampa Bay area World War II veteran turns 100
- Tuesday marks 1 year since George Floyd's murder: 5 things that have changed
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter