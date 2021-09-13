Comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias to make return to Tampa

He'll be performing at the Yuengling Center on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — Everyone's favorite "Fluffy" comedian is back on tour. And he's coming to Tampa in January.

Gabriel Iglesias is set to perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Tampa’s Yuengling Center.

Iglesias has performed for sold-out crowds worldwide, most notably at Madison Square Garden, Staples Center, and the Sydney Opera House. You might know him from his Netflix original comedy series, "Mr. Iglesias," or his 2016 standup special, "I’m Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry."

Iglesias is also a movie actor and one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17, at Ticketmaster.com. Prices range from $45.75 to $75.75 without fees.

And if you don't want to wait until January, "Fluffy" is coming to Jacksonville on Dec. 3 and Lakeland on Dec. 5.