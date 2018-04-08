Saturday was day two of the annual Comic Con at the Tampa Convention Center, and there was no better reason for sci-fi and fantasy fans to get decked out as their favorite characters.

We saw more than a dozen Deadpools, a battalion of Batmen, lots of Elevens from "Stranger Things," Ricks and Mortys from mulitple dimensions and, of course, lots and lots of Jedi.

Saturday ComicCon costume gallery

Comic Con concludes on Sunday. For more information, click here.

