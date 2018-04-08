Saturday was day two of the annual Comic Con at the Tampa Convention Center, and there was no better reason for sci-fi and fantasy fans to get decked out as their favorite characters.

We saw more than a dozen Deadpools, a battalion of Batmen, lots of Elevens from "Stranger Things," Ricks and Mortys from mulitple dimensions and, of course, lots and lots of Jedi.

Look, it's Mary Poppins, y'all!
Wait, here's Mary Poppins!
What's he doing here? It's not Halloween yet?
Marvelous!
Everybody loves clowns!
One of these people doesn't fit in? Which one? The guy, of course.
Selfie time!
Teenage Mutant Ninja Spiderman
Spiderbolt? Thunderman? We're not sure what his name is.
Even superheroes need help with their costume sometimes.
Turns out Belle's fashion adviser is Edna.
Not a man to be messed with
Even Disney princesses have to take a break.
Evil goddesses and Ghostbusters -- ComicCon attracts all types.
Aww, who wants a hug?
A bunch of Spidermen try some line dancing. Batman isn't so sure.
Where else can you find the Hulk and Robin Hood on the same escalator?
Bane and the Dark Knight try to work out their differences.
So ... Sonic found the Infinity Gauntlet, turned into Doctor Eggman and teamed up with Captain America and Kid Flash? Do we have that right?
Spiderman meets a Spider fan.
Oswald Cobblepot for Mayor!
Steampunk on display
The Empire can't strike fear in this little girl.
Waluigi is on the loose!
Not everybody wants to be a Disney princess. Some want to be Disney villainesses!
There's Waldo!
An aspiring Power Ranger gets tips from a veteran.
There were plenty of Deadpools to go around.
Mr. Pool takes a break.
Batman better watch out with these three around1
And of course, there are comics at ComicCon.

Comic Con concludes on Sunday. For more information, click here.

