Cuomo brothers 'more desired' than Jonas brothers in New York matchmaker’s survey

One is fighting the coronavirus from the governor’s mansion. The other is using his TV platform to warn others about the dangers of COVID-19.
Andrew Cuomo, 62 | Chris Cuomo, 49

NEW YORK — They were both born into the spotlight. 

Andrew and Chris Cuomo are the sons of former New York Governor Mario Cuomo. The liberal Democrat gained national attention at the 1984 convention, telling President Ronald Reagan in his keynote speech “ "Mr. President, you ought to know that this nation is more a 'Tale of Two Cities' than it is just a 'Shining City on a Hill.'”

And his kids have made quite the name for themselves, as well.

Andrew Cuomo is New York’s current governor. In recent weeks, he has engaged in public battles with President Trump over how New York – and the nation – should be responding to the pandemic. And his popularity has soared.

Vice President Mike Pence, right, and President Donald Trump watch a video of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaking during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Chris Cuomo is a lawyer and a hard-hitting liberal host on CNN, whose brush with COVID-19 has been much more personal. He contracted the virus along with his wife and son. They’re all recovering.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., laughs as CNN moderator Chris Cuomo speaks during the Power of our Pride Town Hall Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. The LGBTQ-focused town hall featured nine 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Now, it seems their national profiles have turned them into hot commodities – with the ladies.

According to New York’s Daily News, a professional matchmaker says her clients consider the Cuomo brothers more desirable than the Jonas brothers.

Maureen Tara Nelson told the newspaper she conducts a non-scientific survey of her more than 2,000 clients to figure out who’s topping the irresistible charts.

“It’s a fun contest that gets the ladies in the mood for spring love and helps me to get to know them better by knowing what they like and what they don’t like when it comes to their future matches,” Nelson said.

But only one of the brothers is actually available.

Chris Cuomo is married with three kids.

Andrew Cuomo is divorced.

