Daredevil Bello Nock brings 'chills, thrills and laughs aplenty' to Circus Sarasota 2022

SARASOTA, Fla. — Are you looking for some fun? Check out the Circus Sarasota 2022.

This year, famous daredevil Bello Nock headlines the show along with his "DareDaughter" Annaliese.

Nock performs on sway poles and even the wheels of death while the crowd looks on, sitting on the edge of their seats.

Other thrilling acts people can see include hand-balancers, the Alexis Brothers, slack wire star Evgeny Vasilenko, speed juggler Nilson Escobar and trapeze artist Maria Chimeno.

Sarasota's hometown circus opened Friday with performers saying it's bringing "chills, thrills and laughs aplenty." Event-goers have until March 6 to soak up all the fun at Nathan Benderson Park.

Some things to look forward to are high-flying acts, laugh-out-loud antics and some animals acts that'll impress.

Tickets are $20-60 with children under two free.