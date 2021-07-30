ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Jeopardy! is welcoming its newest guest host.
Celebrity Jeopardy! Champion, David Faber, will take over starting August 2. He's an award-winning journalist, best-selling author, and a co-anchor on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.
Faber talked about how he prepared to take over guest-hosting duties.
"Well you know actually it was a group of my friends, some of whom I work with...and some of whom are just close friends...and they insisted that I practice. And so we have a space right near my house that we used, and a bunch of my friends showed up to be contestants, to have me be there and a few others just to listen and critique and I thought at the very least...we'll have a good time...but it actually ended up being helpful. It was great", Faber said.
Jeopardy! will make a donation to Faber's charity of choice, 'The Robin Hood Organization', which is dedicated to fighting poverty in New York City, his hometown.
Faber will host until August 8.
