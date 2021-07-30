CNBC anchor David Faber to host 'Jeopardy!' starting August 2

CNBC’s Squawk on the Street anchor will host the game for a week starting Monday, August 2.

CULVER CITY, California — While we're discussing the many talents David Faber has, let's add "game show host" to the list.

He will join "Jeopardy!" on Aug. 2 as a guest host, but this won't be his first time on the "Jeopardy!" stage.

He appeared on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" in 2012 where he won the Power Players match and collected $50,000 on behalf of New Visions for Public Schools.

The award-winning journalist told producers of the show that he prepared for his new gig by putting together a mock show with a group of his close friends — many of whom are in the television business.

He practiced as the host while his buddies acted as the contestants and others as the audience and critics.

Faber said that while filming the show, team members encouraged him to be himself and show his personality. He was able to master this even though there isn't typically a lot of opportunities during the game to show character.

"But they did tell me to smile, to try to have fun — which I tried to do. To loosen up a little bit. That was all great advice; to be enthusiastic obviously in support of the contestants as well," Faber said.

Establishing a rhythm and creating a smooth experience for the contestants were the biggest hopes that he had for himself as the host of the show.

"Well, it's challenging. I didn't realize quite how challenging," Faber said.

He shared that being a viewer of the show and watching Alex Trebek host and being the actual host was a big difference and certainly not easy, but the opportunity was fun and he was happy to have been given the chance.