Former NBA All Star Deron Williams to fight former NFL RB Frank Gore in Tampa

The athletes will go head-to-head on the Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury undercard on Dec. 18.

TAMPA, Fla. — Jake Paul's next fight card in Tampa will feature a few more familiar faces.

Three-time NBA all-star and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Deron Williams and former NFL running back Frank Gore are scheduled to face off in a professional heavyweight boxing match on Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena.

"Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days. Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler," Williams said in a release.

Williams has owned an MMA gym since 2015 and is trained in various martial arts, according to the release.

"I've been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut. I'm making that happen on Dec. 18 against Frank, one of the physically strongest NFL players in history," he continued.

Williams began his professional basketball career in 2005 when he was drafted as a third overall pick by the Utah Jazz. He played for the New Jersey Nets, Dallas Mavericks, and ultimately the Cleveland Cavaliers until he retired in 2017.

Gore played for the San Francisco 49ers from 2005 to 2014 and bounced from Indianapolis to Miami to New York before ending up as a free agent this NFL season. He is the NFL's third all-time leading rusher and holds the record for most games played by a running back.

"I'm excited to be fighting on this card and can't wait to show the world what I've been working on," Gore said. "Boxing has me excited, and on Dec. 18 expect fireworks!"

Outspoken social media star Jake Paul will take on UK reality TV star and professional boxer Tommy Fury during the main event at Amalie Arena on Dec. 18.