Director chosen for Tom Cruise's movie to be filmed in Outer Space

LOS ANGELES — Call it one small step for Tom Cruise's proposed outer space movie project.

A veteran Hollywood director is on board for the film, which is a joint effort by Cruise, SpaceX and NASA.

Sources tell Variety Doug Liman has agreed to direct the film. Liman previously worked with Cruise on “Edge of Tomorrow” (2014) and “American Made” (2017). Liman and Cruise were also developing a space-related film for Paramount, which says that movie is not connected to the new project.

In addition to directing, Liman is set to write and co-produce the new movie, which would be shot partly in space. We have not learned many details yet, but Deadline reported it would be a "narrative feature film" shot in space. NASA revealed earlier this month that it would be collaborating with Cruise and SpaceX to make this possible.

But the production of this film is not likely to launch anytime soon. Cruise is still waiting to shoot the next two “Mission: Impossible” films, which have halted production due to COVID-19. The pandemic also pushed back Cruise's next theatrical release. “Top Gun: Maverick” is now slated to come out in December.

