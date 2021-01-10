Crowds flock to Walt Disney World to celebrate 50th anniversary

It appears everyone wanted to get in on the celebration.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's safe to say things were a bit crowded at Walt Disney World for its 50th-anniversary celebration.

Guests and Disney lovers alike fled to the parks to take part in "The World's Most Magical Celebration" on Oct. 1. Photos and videos from inside the theme park show that choice was met with long lines and not much room to move around.

Inside the Magic shared a snapshot of long resort bus lines as people prepped for the parks even before sunrise.

Once inside Magic Kingdom's gates, the crowds didn't get any smaller. A sea of people waiting on a "special presentation" at Cinderella Castle was captured in photos from ThrillGeek.

A line near the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel for a 50th-anniversary popcorn bucket even got pretty lengthy as seen on the theme park outlet's Twitter feed.

The 45-second snapshot shows at least 75 people waiting in line.

One of the many lines for one of the 50th Anniversary Popcorn Buckets. #DisneyWorld #MagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/BFnXWhv3DF — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) October 1, 2021

As the day went on, it appears the crowds did not subside. Guests could be seen packing Main Street, U.S.A to get a glimpse of Disney World's new nighttime spectacular, "Disney Enchantment."

The show combines Disney music, lighting, fireworks and an immersive projection effect that extends from Cinderella Castle. Oct. 1 was the first public viewing of the show.

Good evening from the Magic Kingdom! The crowds are already waiting for the general public debut of the new nighttime spectacular "Disney Enchantment" #DisneyWorld #MagicKingdom pic.twitter.com/ecKWINoMIN — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) October 1, 2021

Disney's anniversary celebration will last roughly 18-months so there is still plenty of time to get in on the action.

Guests visiting will be met with "EARidescent décor," new gold enhancements at Cinderella Castle and Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends in "sparkling new looks."