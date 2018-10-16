It all started with a mouse -- and a man coming to California in the summer of 1923 with an idea for a series of animated cartoons.

The Walt Disney Company was founded 95 years ago on Oct. 16, 1923, when a distributor contracted Walt Disney’s Alice Comedies series.

It was the official start of the company -- originally known as Disney Brothers Cartoon Studio -- that’s now worth almost $100 billion.

After Alice came Oswald the Lucky Rabbit in 1927. Then in 1928, Mickey Mouse debuted in the Steamboat Willie cartoon at the Colony Theater in New York.

The next 90 years would see Silly Symphonies, animated feature films, decades of Oscars, live action films, acquisitions of companies, Disney Stores, TV shows and six theme parks around the world.

The Walt Disney Company is a worldwide powerhouse that just keeps growing. Recently, it received approval from the U.S. Justice Department and the E.U. to secure the purchase of 21st Century Fox for $71.3 billion.

Related: Walt Disney Company donates $1 million to Hurricane Michael aid

Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Sign up for the daily Brightside Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the Brightside Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

More: Disney's new program offers free tuition to thousands of hourly workers

But let’s look back at Disney’s more humble beginnings.

Notable moments in Disney history

1923 : Creation of The Disney Brothers Studio

: Creation of The Disney Brothers Studio 1928 : The first Mickey Mouse cartoon, Steamboat Willie, is released

: The first Mickey Mouse cartoon, Steamboat Willie, is released 1929 : The Skeleton Dance, the first Silly Symphony, is released

: The Skeleton Dance, the first Silly Symphony, is released 1930 : First appearance of Pluto in The Chain Gang

: First appearance of Pluto in The Chain Gang 1932 : First full-color cartoon and first Academy Award winner, Flowers and Trees, is released

: First full-color cartoon and first Academy Award winner, Flowers and Trees, is released 1937 : Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, first feature-length animated film

: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, first feature-length animated film 1949 : Walt Disney Music Company is formed

: Walt Disney Music Company is formed 1950 : Treasure Island, first completely live-action film

: Treasure Island, first completely live-action film 1955 : Disneyland opens in California

: Disneyland opens in California 1963 : First use of Audio-Animatronics, Enchanted Tiki Room, opens at Disneyland

: First use of Audio-Animatronics, Enchanted Tiki Room, opens at Disneyland 1966 : Walt Disney dies

: Walt Disney dies 1971 : Walt Disney World opens in Florida

: Walt Disney World opens in Florida 1982 : Epcot Center opens at Walt Disney World

: Epcot Center opens at Walt Disney World 1983 : The Disney Channel begins broadcasting

: The Disney Channel begins broadcasting 1987 : First Disney Store opens

: First Disney Store opens 1996 : Approval of acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC

: Approval of acquisition of Capital Cities/ABC 1998 : Animal Kingdom opens at Walt Disney World

: Animal Kingdom opens at Walt Disney World 1998 : The Inaugural cruise of Disney Magic cruise ship

: The Inaugural cruise of Disney Magic cruise ship 2001 : 100th anniversary of Walt’s birthday

: 100th anniversary of Walt’s birthday 2006 : Disney buys Pixar Animation Studios

: Disney buys Pixar Animation Studios 2009 : Disney’s buys Marvel Entertainment

: Disney’s buys Marvel Entertainment 2012: Disney buys Lucasfilm Ltd.

More: First look at Disney's 'Mulan' live-action remake

Related: First look at Disney's Toy Story Land

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP