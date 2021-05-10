Disney Genie service to launch at all theme parks Oct. 19

It's official, Disney's Genie service will roll out to theme parks guests on Oct. 19.
The theme park giant announced it was dropping its FASTPASS, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass systems in favor of the new service that will be built right into the My Disney Experience app.
Genie will serve as a free planner that can give guests personalized itineraries to quickly map out their days at the theme parks.
"Disney Genie continues to update your itinerary from morning to night as the day changes, so you can stay spontaneous and go with the flow – whether you need a nap, encounter an unexpected rain shower or want to take a detour for a Mickey ice cream bar," the theme park wrote in its blog.
As you go about your day, Disney says the app will evaluate thousands of possible itineraries that will help you accomplish the following:
- Reduce your time standing in line.
- Pace your day with new experiences to enjoy.
- Build around your existing plans. Ex.: Dining reservations and Park Hopper preferences.
Looking to save more time? Disney is offering two other options for enjoying the theme parks, Lightning Lane and Genie+. Both of which are for purchase.
- Disney Genie+ service (available for purchase): For the price of $15 per ticket per day at Walt Disney World Resort and $20 per ticket per day at Disneyland Resort, choose the next available time to arrive at a variety of attractions and experiences using the Lightning Lane entrance. You can make one selection at a time, throughout the day. Disney Genie+ will also include Disney parks-themed audio experiences and photo features to capture your memories – augmented reality lenses for those visiting Walt Disney World Resort and unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads from your day if you are visiting Disneyland Resort.
- Individual attraction selections (available for purchase): Schedule a time to arrive at up to two highly demanded attractions each day using the Lightning Lane entrance – like Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom Park and Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure park (subject to limited availability; attractions not included with Disney Genie+). Pricing for this option will vary by date, attraction and park and will be announced closer to launch.