Disney Genie service to launch at all theme parks Oct. 19

It's official, Disney's Genie service will roll out to theme parks guests on Oct. 19.

The theme park giant announced it was dropping its FASTPASS, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass systems in favor of the new service that will be built right into the My Disney Experience app.

Genie will serve as a free planner that can give guests personalized itineraries to quickly map out their days at the theme parks.

"Disney Genie continues to update your itinerary from morning to night as the day changes, so you can stay spontaneous and go with the flow – whether you need a nap, encounter an unexpected rain shower or want to take a detour for a Mickey ice cream bar," the theme park wrote in its blog.

As you go about your day, Disney says the app will evaluate thousands of possible itineraries that will help you accomplish the following:

Reduce your time standing in line.

Pace your day with new experiences to enjoy.

Build around your existing plans. Ex.: Dining reservations and Park Hopper preferences.

Looking to save more time? Disney is offering two other options for enjoying the theme parks, Lightning Lane and Genie+. Both of which are for purchase.