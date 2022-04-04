Disney to open Guardians of the Galaxy coaster in May

Cosmic Rewind will transport riders through space and time as one of the world's longest enclosed coasters and Disney's first reverse-launch coaster.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Get ready to set out on an intergalactic chase through Xandar's galaxy because the launch of Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster is right around the corner.

The theme park announced on Monday that the all-new family thrill coaster will open on May 27.

Cosmic Rewind will transport families through space and time as one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world and Disney's first reverse-launch coaster. And riders won't miss any of the action because this ride rotates 360 degrees.

This "extraterrestrial escapade" will begin with a tour of the Galaxarium — a "planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth's galaxies." But just as you're about to reach the end, you'll be sent on an urgent mission to help Rocket, Groot, Gamora, and Star-Lord on a space pursuit. Prepare to "rewind, rotate and head towards the action."

"As part of the EPCOT transformation, strap in, get your game face on and crank up your mixtape as you twist, turn and blast through an awesome intergalactic chase," Disney wrote in the announcement. "Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!"

The news come just days after Disney announced it would be bringing back character meet and greets as early as April 18.

The decision to return to non-distanced meet and greets after two years was due to recent COVID-19 trends and guidance, according to the theme park.

Walt Disney World is currently celebrating its 50th-anniversary with new shows, character costumes, food, merch and experiences across all four theme parks.

Guests who are fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks at Walt Disney World in either indoor or outdoor locations, while those who are not fully-vaccinated are still expected to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor settings.

Masks are still required for all guests 2 and up while on enclosed forms of transportation at Disney, including buses and monorails.