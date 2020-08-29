For the first time, adults can temporarily wear Halloween costumes to Disney's Magic Kingdom

The theme park made the decision due to the coronavirus pandemic canceling its "Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween enthusiasts and Disney lovers alike, this one is for you.

This year, for the first time, parkgoers can wear costumes into the Magic Kingdom for a temporary time period, according to the Disney Parks Blog. But there are still rules.

With the coronavirus pandemic canceling its "Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party," Disney made the call to allow you to don "your funniest, Disney-ist, most creative costumes."

Costumes can be worn from Sept. 15-Oct. 31 during regular park hours. According to Disney's guidelines, costume masks are not allowed for adults. You also must wear a face-covering with your costume at all times.

You can read a full list of costume guidelines here before heading to the park.

Walt Disney World reopened its gates to the public for the first time in July after being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

