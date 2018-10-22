TAMPA, Fla. -- Moana fans will get to see how far the way-finder will go when Disney On Ice returns to Amalie Arena next year.

The chilly show, produced by Feld Entertainment, has multiple performances March 21-24 at Amalie Arena.

Disney On Ice’s Dare to Dream showcases five Disney heroines, including Moana for the first time and characters from Beauty and the Beach, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella.

Moana goes on an epic adventure with demigod Maui, Belle befriends the enchanted castle staff and the Beast and ice queen Elsa goes on a journey with sister Anna to stop an eternal winter. Guests will also explore the Disney Kingdom alongside Cinderella and Tangled’s Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder.

Disney On Ice also encourages families to arrive early for a special sing-a-long with Miguel from Disney-Pixar’s Coco.

Tickets start at $18 and go on sale Oct. 30 through the Amalie Arena ticket office and ticketmaster.com. Click here for more information about Disney On Ice.

