Disney introducing new way to get into theme parks using phones, smart devices

It's called the Disney MagicMoble service.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's about to get a whole lot easier for Walt Disney World goers to enter the theme parks.

It's called Disney MagicMoble service and it will allow guests to use their iPhones, Apple Watches or other smart devices to enter the theme park.

The Disney Parks Blog said this will be an extension of the MagicBand.

Disney MobleMagic will operate through the company's My Disney Experience app and the device's digital wallet. You'll be able to pull the pass up on your phone and hold it to the touchpoints at the parks' entrance gates like you would a regular annual-pass or MagicBand, according to the blog.

Disney Parks Blog said Disney MagicMoble will roll out in phases later this year. It will start with Apple devices like Apple Watches and iPhones.

Don't worry if you are a fan of the MagicBands-- the theme park said those are not going anywhere. People will be able to switch back and forth between the MagicBands and MagicMoble if they want to.