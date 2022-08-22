Disney+ subscribers receive free early access to parks on Sept. 8

Guests subscribed to Disney+ can enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening hours.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney+ subscribers are in for a treat this September.

Disney+ Day is on Sept. 8, and the company announced on Monday that its parks are getting ready to celebrate subscribers with special offers.

People subscribed to the streaming service will be invited with their travel parties to enter the theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort 30 minutes before regular park opening hours, WKMG reports. Guests will also have the chance to enter the park an hour before regular hours at any Walt Disney World theme park if they are staying at select resort hotels. The parks will light up in blue on Sept. 8 as well.

Subscribers can also access free Disney PhotoPass photo downloads at select locations at Disney's Hollywood Studios and the Disneyland Resort theme parks to capture the memories of the day, according to the theme park's blog.

Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland and Disney Cruise Line will also take part on Disney+ Day, Disney Parks Blog says.

Disney also plans to release new movies and TV series on its streaming platform on Sept. 8, according to WKMG.