Disney to close Star Wars hotel in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A little more than one year after opening, the highly anticipated Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando is set to permanently close its doors, according to multiple reports.

The luxury hotel opened back in March 2022 and provided guests with two-night, all-immersive Star Wars adventures in a galaxy far, far away for a pretty penny.

Guests could expect their stay to cost anywhere roughly from $4,000-$6,000 for a "standard cabin."

Disney didn't give a reason for the closure, however, back in February, Chief Executive Bob Iger said the company would reduce costs by $5.5 billion as it works to make its streaming TV business profitable, according to a report from Reuters.

The 100 rooms at the site represented less than 0.5% of Disney's room inventory in the area, the report said.

Guests were able to choose their own path "within an epic Star Wars story."

Once onboard, there were themed activities, dining events, opportunities to interact with Star Wars characters, lightsaber training and droid racing. Guests could even attend a regalia and captain's reception.

Transport to the planet Batuu would give people access to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

CNBC said the hotel bolstered some of the highest guest satisfaction in ratings in the history of Walt Disney World and earned a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in the themed entertainment space.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment,” the company said in a statement to CNBC. “This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”