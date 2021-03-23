Disney releases first-ever specialty license plate to benefit charity

Disney says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida continue its mission.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you've ever wanted to get your hands on a Disney themed license plate, now's your chance.

As part of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration," Florida car owners can now purchase the first-ever Walt Disney World Resort specialty license plate.

The plate's design features an “EARidescent” 50th anniversary castle logo on a royal blue background. It's a color scheme Disney says was inspired by Cinderella Castle.

To buy one, interested drivers can purchase a presale voucher for $25, plus state fees. You just need to head to your local County Tax Collector's Office, license plate agencies, or go online by clicking here to get yours.

Disney says 100 percent of the proceeds will go to help Make-A-Wish of Central and Northern Florida continue its mission.

"Disney has a longstanding relationship with Make-A-Wish, dating back to 1980, and since then, more than 140,000 Disney-inspired wishes have been granted, including thousands taking place at Walt Disney World Resort," the company wrote on its blog.

A minimum of 3,000 presale vouchers are required to be sold by the State of Florida before the theme park giant can begin manufacturing the plates, according to Disney.

Anyone looking for more information can click here.