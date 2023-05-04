Florida residents can get this Disney ticket deal for the next 2 months

The deal includes access to Epcot and Animal Kingdom with options to save on water park and golf course admission.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORLANDO, Fla. — Disney World just announced a new deal with major savings for Florida residents, but it's only available for a limited time.

Florida residents can now get a Disney 2-Park Explorer Ticket to Epcot and Animal Kingdom for $159 plus tax.

Tickets can be used on consecutive or nonconsecutive days but must be reserved using the theme park reservation calendar in advance, so admission is subject to availability.

Plus, any resident who wants to add on a visit to one of Disney's water parks or golf courses can do so for just $35 more per ticket plus tax. With this option, you can visit a Disney water park, golf course or miniature golf course either on the same day as your Disney park visit, or an entirely separate day.

Florida residents interested in taking advantage of this deal should act fast. Tickets are only valid from Aug. 1 through Sept. 29, 2023.

While the window to use this ticket deal is limited, it does coincide with Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival which kicked off in July and runs through Nov. 18 this year. The festival includes drinking, dining, food scavenger hunts and a huge Eat to the Beat concert series.

Floridians can also take advantage of the 4-Day Disney Summer Magic Ticket through Sept. 29, 2023. With this deal, Florida residents can get admission to one theme park per day for $58 a day.