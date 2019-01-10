ORLANDO, Fla. — On October 1, 1971, the Walt Disney World Resort officially opened, including Disney's Magic Kingdom Park, Contemporary Resort, Polynesian Resort and Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.

Who was the park's first guest?

It was a man by the name of William Windsor, Jr.

Admission on opening day was $3.50!

A lot is in store for the Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary in 2021.

