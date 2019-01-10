ORLANDO, Fla. — On October 1, 1971, the Walt Disney World Resort officially opened, including Disney's Magic Kingdom Park, Contemporary Resort, Polynesian Resort and Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground.
Who was the park's first guest?
It was a man by the name of William Windsor, Jr.
ALSO: Disney World offers 'flex tickets' for Florida residents
ALSO: 7-year-old boy visits Disney World after using money to help Hurricane Dorian evacuees
Admission on opening day was $3.50!
A lot is in store for the Disney World Resort's 50th anniversary in 2021.
What other people are reading right now:
- These new Florida laws go into effect Oct. 1
- She stole $358.23 worth of property at Walmart, police say. Then she pepper sprayed staff
- 'He will be laid to rest with family': Public asked to attend funeral for veteran with no family
- 'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash arrested on domestic battery charges
- Watch: Out-of-control catering truck nearly hits plane at O'Hare
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter