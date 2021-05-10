Disney World eyeing November for the return of character meet and greets

The experience won't exactly be back to "normal" but will give guests a chance to snap a photo with some of their favorite characters.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Slowly but surely Walt Disney World is moving toward a return to "normal" after the coronavirus pandemic altered its theme park experience.

Next up on that list is bringing back character meet and greets that resemble the experience guests have come to know and love.

Come November, Disney says parkgoers will be able to snap a picture or two with characters at a select few locations. You won't be able to dish out hugs or get an autograph during the experience since the "environment is not right just yet."

But, fear not, if you are still hoping to connect with Goofy, Olaf, Pooh Bear and more, you're in luck. Disney World says it will continue to have character pop-ups across its parks.

"Over the past year, beloved Disney Characters have been popping up in cavalcades, motorcades, flotillas, and surprise sightings, much to the delight of our guests, and [we're] pleased to tell you many of those experiences will be continuing," Disney Parks Blogs reads.

Some "atmosphere entertainment" resumed on Oct. 1 - things like "Let the Magic Begin" at Cinderella Castle, the piano player at Casey's Corner and the Taiko drummers of Matsuriza in EPCOT.

Here's where you can find the near-normal meet and greet experiences:

Disney princesses will make an appearance at Princess Fairytale Hall in Magic Kingdom.

Minnie Mouse will make an appearance at Red Carpet Dreams in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Mickey Mouse will make an appearance at Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom.