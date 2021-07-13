Disney World Florida resident ticket returns for the summer

Guests will have until Sept. 17 to use their Florida Resident Summer Fun Tickets.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Walt Disney World Florida resident deal is back for a limited time this summer to help theme park lovers save a little cash while at the "Most Magical Place on Earth."

From July 13 to Sept. 17, anyone who lives in the state can get their hands on a four-day Florida Resident Summer Fun Ticket for a total of $215, plus tax. Disney says the breakdown of the overall price comes out to being about $54 a day.

To get the deal you will need to show proof of Florida residency and have both a reservation and valid admission to one theme park each day.

The summer ticket deal falls in line with events like Epcot's International Food & Wine Festival, "Happily Ever After" fireworks spectacular and the return of entertainment like "Celebration of Festival of the Lion King."

"With so much to experience and discover, now is a great time for Florida residents to plan a summer escape to Walt Disney World Resort," Disney wrote online.

Florida residents can also choose from a specially priced two-day deal for a total of $150 (plus tax) or a three-day deal for a total of $185 (plus tax.)

According to the theme park, the tickets do not need to be used on consecutive days and can be upgraded to include park hopper, water park and sports options.

You can purchase tickets here.