Disney World offering Florida residents discounted 2-day tickets in 2023

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — For all Disney World lovers living in Florida, there's a ticket deal for the new year that you don't want to miss.

The "The Most Magical Place On Earth" is bringing back its Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for the beginning of 2023.

Starting from Jan. 10, Floridians will be able to buy a 2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax) to visit theme parks Monday through Friday up until April 27, 2023.

The tickets are subject to blackout dates, according to the theme park.

The limited-time Disney Weekday Magic Ticket includes:

2-day ticket for $175 (plus tax)

3-day ticket for $195 (plus tax)

4-day ticket for $215 (plus tax)

To learn more about the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, visit DisneyWorld.com/Resident.

"Welcoming guests into new and timeless stories, Florida residents can experience the final phase of Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration, happening through March 31, 2023," the theme park wrote on its website.

Guests can also look forward to different experiences, including:

Discover a beautiful land that celebrates the magic of nature exploring Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

The larger-than-life show Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park , filled with songs, pageantry and puppetry, celebrates the classic movie, The Lion King.

, filled with songs, pageantry and puppetry, celebrates the classic movie, The Lion King. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts presented by AT&T kicks off Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 20 with show-stopping performances, delicious cuisine and creative talents and artwork.

kicks off Jan. 13 and runs through Feb. 20 with show-stopping performances, delicious cuisine and creative talents and artwork. Guests can shrink down to the size of Chef Remy for a 4D culinary adventure on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT.

All aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad ! The beloved steam train is once again welcoming guests on a convenient – and nostalgic – trip around Magic Kingdom Park.

! The beloved steam train is once again welcoming guests on a convenient – and nostalgic – trip around The recent return of the beloved nighttime spectacular “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios features a brand-new show sequence.

features a brand-new show sequence. Guests may zip away on a zany adventure through a cartoon universe crammed with surprises on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

And anyone planning on taking up the offer can also save up to 20 percent on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays through early 2023.