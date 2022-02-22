Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort to begin voyages March 1

Trips to a galaxy far, far away begin March 1 at Disney World.

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you're looking to be transported into a galaxy far, far away, you're in luck. The opening of Disney's highly-anticipated and immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort is right around the corner.

Star Wars and Disney lovers alike will begin voyages on March 1 as guests are taken "beyond anything Disney has ever created before" and get to choose their own path "within an epic Star Wars story."

Once onboard, there will be themed activities, dining events, opportunities to interact with Star Wars characters, lightsaber training, and droid racing. Guests can even attend a regalia and captain's reception, among other things.

You'll also be able to jump on a transport to the planet Batuu where "your mission continues" at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge in Disney's Hollywood Studios.

But how much will venturing into your very own Star Wars story cost you? A pretty penny.

The two-night, all-immersive adventure will cost guests anywhere from $4,809 to $5,999 for most weeknights up until Sept. 17, 2022.

And that's just for a "standard cabin" that sleeps up to five guests. Pricing varies based on how many people are in your party and what tier room you select. Disney has yet to release pricing on its "Galaxy Class Suite," which sleeps up to four guests, or its "Grand Captain Suite," which sleeps up to eight.

While pricing might seem out of this world, the theme park giant says it includes admission to Disney's Hollywood Studios, valet parking, an exclusive MagicBand and meals — excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages — in addition to your stay.

When it comes to dining, guests will have the chance to dine at the Crown of Corellia Dining Room which is "known throughout the galaxy for its first-class cuisine and unique live musical entertainment."

Dinner on the first night of your stay will be a "table-service supper club" with an appearance by a galactic superstar, while the second night will be "The Taste Around the Galaxy" which includes appetizers, entrees and a specialty dessert.

Breakfast and lunch will also be served in the Crown of Corellia Dining Room and feature hot and cold plates, small bites and a variety of drinks.

The adults on board can also visit the Sublight Lounge to grab a drink while "conspiring with a charming smuggler or playing a casual game of holo-sabacc."

As for where your stay's story falls on the Star Wars timeline, creators say it's between the events of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" and "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."