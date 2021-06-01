Everything you need to know about Disney World's new Halloween celebration

The after-hours event runs on certain nights from Aug. 10 through Oct. 31.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Halloween is back at Walt Disney World with an after-hours event that will supply family-friendly frights for 23 nights at the Florida theme park.

Disney's Magic Kingdom will serve as your "ghost host" for its "Boo Bash" celebration running on select nights from Aug. 10 through Oct. 31. The limited capacity event is separately ticketed, meaning admission to the park does not mean you are able to attend Boo Bash.

Those who do snag a ticket will be granted access to Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. to give guests time to enjoy the park's haunts and decorations.

The festivities will include Halloween-themed cavalcades, character sightings throughout the park, special performances by the Cadaver Dans, décor, lighting, music and treat stops with plenty of candy, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

Complimentary snacks including popcorn, ice cream and select beverages are available throughout the event but if your sweet tooth is craving a bit more you're in luck. Disney is bringing out treats like the Apple Ginger Dale frozen drink and Foolish Mortal Funnel Cake to keep you full while you explore.

Be sure to keep an eye out for unusual characters like Jack Skellington, Sally and Oogie Boogie who will be riding down the parade path, or Maleficent who will make an appearance as a fire-breathing dragon.

Mickey and his friends will also be at Boo Bash dressed from head to toe in their Halloween best. And if you want to commemorate your experience, PhotoPass will capture all your frightful fun throughout the night with special spooky shots across Magic Kingdom.

All guests are allowed to dress in costume for Boo Bash and are welcome to partake in trick-or-treating, but costume masks are only permitted for children under 14.

There are still ceratin COVID-19 guidelines in place across Disney World. Guests are encouraged to check out Disney's "Know Before You Go" section ahead of their visit for the most up-to-date information.

Tickets to Boo Bash will go on sale on June 15 and can be purchased online or over the phone by calling 407-939-4240. Tickets start at $129 - $139 for guests attending August/September dates while it will cost those looking to attend Boo Bash in October between $159 - $169.

Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can get a $10 discount for select August and September dates, according to the theme park.

A full list of event dates and assistance with booking your tickets can be found here.