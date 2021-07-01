It's official: The merry season returns to the most magical place on Earth

Disney World is getting festive, just in time for 'The World's Most Magical Celebration.'

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in time for the 50th anniversary of Disney World, festive entertainment, whimsical décor, seasonal food and drinks, along with holiday-themed merchandise returns to the resort on Nov. 12.

In a blog post, Disney says all four parks are getting in the holiday spirit with some new features.

Starting on Nov. 8, Disney is introducing 'Disney Very Merriest After Hours,' a new special-ticketed event. On select nights through Dec. 21, there will be four hours of festivities with Disney characters, holiday music, treats, and more. Due to a limited number of tickets for the event, there will be lower wait times and access to more than 20 attractions.

The #HalfwaytotheHolidays celebration starts with the announcement of the return of the holiday season at all four #WaltDisneyWorld theme parks and an all-new event at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney Very Merriest After Hours! ❄️🎄 Get the jolly details here: https://t.co/IG9Chbvmhl pic.twitter.com/GfB3PuWLqG — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) July 12, 2021

Spending some time away from the North Pole, you will be able to find Santa Claus at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Everyone's favorite snowman, Olaf, will also be making an appearance at Disney's 'For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration.'

If you're looking for holiday traditions around the world, you will want to head over to EPCOT. The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays is also returning this year, running from Nov. 26 to Dec. 30.

