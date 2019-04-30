KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Interested in working in a galaxy far, far away? Well, Disney World is hiring for its new Star Wars land.

The central Florida theme park hosts auditions May 21-22 for actors wanting to work in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge when it opens in August. Auditions are at 4 p.m. at Animal Kingdom's rehearsal facility.

The park is looking for people to play "gatherers" in the land's Black Spire Outpost. A job listing describes the area as a "thriving destination for those who would prefer to go about their business unnoticed" and the gatherers "operate within a covert workshop."

These gatherers work inside Savi's Workshop, where they'll guide guests in customizing and building their own unique lightsabers, share their deep knowledge of the Force and train them in the Jedi way.

Disney said those looking to be gatherers should be "warm and inviting; capable of leading a structured interactive experience" and are "adept at engaging authentically with visitors."

Think you're qualified? Find out how to apply and audition here.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens Aug. 29 at Disney World in Orlando.

