Disney World adds President Joe Biden to Hall of Presidents

The Hall reopens to guests Aug. 4.

BAY LAKE, Fla. — You can now see the United States' 46th president, Joe Biden, inside Disney World's Magic Kingdom at the Hall of Presidents.

Teams have been working to program the Audio-Animatronics replica of President Biden, pairing it with a delivery of the presidential oath of office recorded at the White House by Biden himself specifically for the attraction, Disney Parks said in a news release.

The replica is so detail-oriented, Disney even remembered to include his aviator sunglasses and peach blossoms to represent his home state of Delaware.

Not only are each of the presidents' replicas spot-on, but every detail inside the Hall of Presidents creates a realistic and symbolic glimpse into the office of the president through the years, Disney said.

As far as what happens to presidents in the Hall of Presidents after their term ends, the Audio-Animatronics figure is placed on stage among those who previously served. Former Presidents Donald Trump, Barack Obama and George W. Bush will be standing along side the other forefathers of the United States.

The "Most Magical Place on Earth" recently reinstated a mask policy for visitors. It began July 30.

The face-covering requirement applies while guests are on Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner. That policy hasn't changed, according to the theme park's website. Masks will also be required when guests enter and ride attractions. Face coverings will be optional for all guests in outdoor common areas.