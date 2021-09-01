"Harmonious" will be held at EPCOT and "Disney Enchantment" at Magic Kingdom.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Walt Disney World is premiering two new nighttime shows to kick off its 50th-anniversary festivities on Friday, Oct. 1.

As an early surprise, Disney is giving fans a chance to see the performances on its Disney Parks Blog.

The new EPCOT spectacular was live-streamed Wednesday night. If you missed it, you can still watch the whole show on Disney's blog and on YouTube.

According to the Blog, " 'Harmonious' is a key milestone in the transformation of EPCOT that invites you to travel the globe through new interpretations of classic Disney songs as you've never heard them before. The songs are reimagined in more than a dozen languages by a diverse group of 240 artists from around the world."

On Thursday night, Disney will be live streaming "Disney Enchantment" from Magic Kingdom Park, starting at 10:15 p.m.