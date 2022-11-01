Disney World offers Florida residents 2-day weekday tickets starting at $149

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Most Magical Place on Earth announced some pretty special ticket prices for Florida residents.
Starting Jan. 11, people can purchase a two-day ticket to Walt Disney World for $149 before taxes, the theme park details on its site. The ticket is valid weekdays through April 7, with blackout dates between March 14-18.
Disney also is offering three-day tickets for $179 and four-day tickets for $199. Regardless of ticket levels, people can visit only one park per day.
"Florida residents can enjoy an enchanting escape during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort," Disney said in a statement. "With new offerings and classic fun throughout all four theme parks, a Disney visit will add an extra magical start to the year."
Walt Disney World still is requiring people to make a park reservation after purchasing tickets to better handle capacity.
If other thrills are in mind, Universal Orlando Resort offers single-day tickets for Florida residents starting at $109 for Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure.