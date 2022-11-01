Disney World offers Florida residents 2-day weekday tickets starting at $149

Guests still need to make a park reservation for admission.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Most Magical Place on Earth announced some pretty special ticket prices for Florida residents.

Starting Jan. 11, people can purchase a two-day ticket to Walt Disney World for $149 before taxes, the theme park details on its site. The ticket is valid weekdays through April 7, with blackout dates between March 14-18.

Disney also is offering three-day tickets for $179 and four-day tickets for $199. Regardless of ticket levels, people can visit only one park per day.

"Florida residents can enjoy an enchanting escape during The World’s Most Magical Celebration – the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort," Disney said in a statement. "With new offerings and classic fun throughout all four theme parks, a Disney visit will add an extra magical start to the year."

Walt Disney World still is requiring people to make a park reservation after purchasing tickets to better handle capacity.