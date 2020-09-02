ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Couples down under have the chance to show their love for pizza while showing their love for each other.

Domino's Australia is giving away this $9,000 diamond-encrusted pizza ring. Couples just have to send in a 30-second video explaining how pizza will be involved in their marriage proposal.

Or if you still have beef with your ex, you can trade in their picture for a free Whopper at Burger King. If your location isn't doing the anti-Valentine's Day offer, you can take a quiz on the Burger King app to earn a discount on a Whopper.

There are also Valentine's Day deals at several chain restaurants.

Twenty-five dollars will get you a meal for two at Chili's. That includes an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert. For an extra $5, you can add on the margarita of the month.

California Pizza Kitchen is offering an appetizer, two entrees and a dessert for $35. There's also an offer on heart-shaped pizza. Those deals run from Feb. 12-16.

There's a pre-fixed menu of appetizers, entrees and desserts to choose from at Macaroni Grill for $45. The dinner for two offer runs from Feb. 7-16.

If you're into drinks more than dinner, you can sign up for a 2020 PubPass. For $25, you can get a "free" beer at 25 of the best bars and breweries around Tampa and St. Petersburg, including Bay Cannon Brewing, Cage Brewing, Pinellas Ale Works, Big Storm and more.

That all breaks down to $1 a beer.

