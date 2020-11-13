‘90s country star, Texas native Doug Supernaw passes away after cancer battle

Supernaw, 60, was working on a return to the music scene when he was diagnosed with cancer, his record label said in a Facebook post.

HOUSTON — Country music star and Texas native Doug Supernaw has died, his record label said Friday.

Supernaw was diagnosed with multiple cancers in early 2019 and had been “fighting the good fight almost two years,” representatives stated on his official Facebook page. Last month he was placed in hospice care before he passed away at his home in Texas.

According to the label, the singer released four studio albums from 1993 to 1999: Red and Rio Grande (1993), Deep Thoughts from a Shallow Mind (1994), You Still Got Me (1995), and Fadin' Renegade (1999), as well as a compilation album, 1997's The Encore Collection. His most popular songs include “Reno” and “I Don’t Call Him Daddy.”

His record label said that after more than two decades out of the music scene, Doug was looking forward to his return and was even in the studio in 2017.

“B&G Music/B&G Records will always cherish our time with Doug, and are honored to be a part of Doug's return to the studio and stage, where Doug was a featured artist on the 2017 CMA Forever Country Stage, and was poised to make a comeback with show dates across the US.”