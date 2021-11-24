Eagles plan to rock out in Tampa for 'Hotel California' 2022 tour

Along with the entire Hotel California album, the band will play a set of their greatest hits.

TAMPA, Fla. — After performing three of the "Hotel California" concerts in 2019, the Eagles are returning to rock the stage once again.

Fans can look forward to hearing the entire Hotel California album, which is the third best-selling U.S. album in history, with help from an orchestra and choir, according to a press release.

Tickets go on sale starting from 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 3, so make sure to mark your calendars.

But what's the best news of all? They are coming to Tampa!

The band's "Hotel California" 2022 tour will be making one of its stops at Amalie Arena. The concert is at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.

Along with the entire Hotel California album, the band will play a set of their greatest hits.

Presale tickets are available starting Thursday, Dec. 2 and there is a limited number of VIP packages available. The VIP packages include premium seats, exclusive merchandise, parking and more.

The Eagles performed in Las Vegas in 2019 which received "rave reviews and critical acclaim."

"The band performed the album from front to back, following with a blazing greatest hits set that had the audience at the sold-out arena constantly on its feetWith no exception, the songs have aged well, but how could they fail with the Eagles' five-part harmony and five guitar-approach (Henley's) voice sounded as strong and pliant as it ever has, easily hitting the highest of notes, while retaining his trademark huskiness," Billboard reportedly said in a statement.