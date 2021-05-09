The Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder opened his monologue by mocking his speaking style, jokes about Twitter account.

Elon Musk showed a combination of humility and hubris as he opened his highly anticipated hosting gig on “Saturday Night Live.”

The Tesla CEO, SpaceX founder and one of the world’s richest men opened his monologue by mocking his monotonal speaking style. He said he's the first person with Asperger syndrome to host the show, or at least the first one to admit it.

He then joked about his controversial Twitter account, saying to anyone who has been offended, "I reinvented electric cars, and I’m sending people to Mars in a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”

Musk in headlines after wreck near Houston

Elon Musk and Tesla have been in the news in Houston a lot recently after a crash involving a Tesla near The Woodlands on April 17 that killed two men last month. The day after the accident, Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said his investigators found that no one was in the driver seat at the time of impact, which led to questions about the vehicle's Autopilot feature.

Musk responded in a tweet April 19 that logs showed that the Autopilot feature hadn't been enabled on the vehicle and that FSD (Full self-driving) wasn't purchased. He also said that Autopilot would need line lanes which the street didn't have.

Federal investigators have been looking into the cause of the crash.

SpaceX successful landing in South Texas

On Wednesday, Musk's company, SpaceX, successfully landed a Starship flight test didn't end in a fiery explosion. Four previous test flights had.