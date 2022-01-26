Elton John tests positive for COVID, postpones Texas concerts

The legendary musician is slated to make a stop in April in Tampa as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour.

Despite being vaccinated and boosted, Elton John has contracted COVID-19 and is postponing two farewell concert dates in Dallas.

John “is experiencing only mild symptoms,” according to a statement. “Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

John was due to hit the American Airlines Center stage in Dallas on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 but fans “should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”

John's rescheduled 2020 North American tour kicked off on Jan. 19 in New Orleans and was scheduled to make stops in Houston, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, New York and Miami.

John previously said he was postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip.

In April, John is slated to make four stops in Florida, including right here in Tampa. There is no word yet if those tour dates will be impacted by John testing positive for COVID-19.

If the tour continues as scheduled, John will make his stop in Tampa on April 24. You can get ticket info here.

If you already bought tickets to his appearance in Tampa before it was rescheduled, those tickets will still be honored.

And if you can't catch him in Tampa, he'll also be in Jacksonville, Orlando and Miami.

April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28, 2022 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena