Elton John coming to Tampa in 2022

His 'Farewell Yellow Brick Road' tour will resume in North America in January 2022.

TAMPA, Fla. — Some good news, Tampa Bay!

Legendary musician and icon Elton John will be playing at Amalie Area in April 2022 as part of his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour. The tour had been put on hold earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The resumed dates include four stops in Florida, one each in Jacksonville, Tampa, Orlando, and Miami.

He will make his stop in Tampa on April 24, 2022. You can get ticket info here.

If you had already purchased tickets to his appearance in Tampa before it was rescheduled, those tickets will be honored, according to a release.

The rescheduled North America tour dates for the Elton John Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour are as follows:

Jan 19, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Jan 21, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 22, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Jan 25, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Jan 29, 2022 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

Feb 1, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Feb 4, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 5, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center

Feb 8, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 9, 2022 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Feb 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 15, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Feb 18, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 19, 2022 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

Feb 22, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 23, 2022 New York City, NY Madison Square Garden

Feb 25, 2022 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

March 1, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 2, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

March 5, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 6, 2022 Long Island, NY Nassau Coliseum

March 19, 2022 Fargo, ND FARGODOME

March 22, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 23, 2022 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

March 26, 2022 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

March 27, 2022 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena

March 30, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

April 1, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

April 2, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

April 5, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

April 8, 2022 Knoxville, TN Thompson-Boling Arena

April 9, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

April 12, 2022 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

April 13, 2022 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

April 16, 2022 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

April 19, 2022 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum

April 20, 2022 Columbia, SC Colonial Life Arena

April 23, 2022 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 24, 2022 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

April 27, 2022 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

April 28, 2022 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

In a video posted Wednesday, Sir Elton John said,

“I’ve been enjoying my time at home with the family while the world navigates its way through the COVID pandemic. But, I really miss being on the road and performing for my beloved fans in my Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. While the scientists are making great progress, we are making big plans for a return to touring that will allow us to ensure the health and safety of everyone.