'The World's Greatest Christmas Experience' is coming back to Tropicana Field

Guests who attend can enjoy everything from gliding down an ice skating trail to meeting Santa himself.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Editor's Note: The video in the player above is from the event's 2019 festivities.

"The World's Greatest Christmas Experience" is coming back and ready to get you in the holiday spirit.

This winter, Enchant Christmas will return its twinking light maze and village to Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg. Tickets to attend the event between Nov. 26 and Jan 2. will go on sale in September.

“We're thrilled to welcome guests back this holiday season,” said Tampa Bay Rays President Brian Auld in a statement. “Partnering with Enchant to bring so much joy to the community is a great pleasure for everyone at Tropicana Field.

Guests who attend will be able to glide down an ice skating trail, sample holiday treats from around the world, shop at a Christmas market and even get the chance to meet Santa, according to a press release.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to us to be returning to Tampa Bay this year," said Kevin Johnston, Founder and CEO of Enchant. "Providing magical Christmas experiences is at the heart of what we do, and I know I am definitely ready to go back out and celebrate the festivities with my family, and I can imagine many of our guests feel exactly the same way."

Enchant Christmas' announcement did not outline any COVID guidelines or rules. More details about the event are set to be released as November draws near.