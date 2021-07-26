Erykah Badu coming to Amalie Arena this October

Badu, joined by special guests Goodie Mob and Scarface, is set to perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.

TAMPA, Fla. — Multi-Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Erykah Badu is bringing her soulful hits to Tampa's Amalie Arena this October.

Badu, joined by special guests Goodie Mob and Scarface, is set to perform at 8 p.m. on Oct. 29.

This won't be the first time the Tampa Bay area has been graced by the "Tyrone" singer — in 2016 Badu headlined the Gasparilla Music Festival.

Badu is highly known for her soul, hip-hop, jazz, and gospel-birthed unique music style, causing the music industry to declare her as the queen of Neo-soul.

SHOW ANNOUNCE - Erykah Badu is coming to Tampa's Amalie Arena on Oct. 29! Tickets will go on sale this Friday at 10am. #TampaIsLIVE



Badu released her debut album "Baduizm" in 1997 which was the birthplace to her hit song "On & On." The album won a Grammy award for Best R&B Album at the 40th Grammy Awards in 1998.

Tickets for the concert will go on sale beginning at 10 a.m., Friday, July 30 at Ticketmaster.com. Prices start at $59.00.