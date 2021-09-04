12th Annual 'Honoring Our Heroes' to pay tribute on 20th anniversary of 9/11

There will be a special tribute for the 13 military members who died in Afghanistan.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Polk County is hosting the 12th Annual "Honoring Our Heroes" event to honor all military, law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Officials say that the Winter Haven Police Department will sponsor the event with help from the Winter Haven Fire Department.

In a press release officials say there will also be a special tribute for the 13 military members who were killed in Afghanistan.

This free event will take place at 5 p.m. on Sept. 11 at South Central Park in downtown Winter Haven.

The event will start with a "Freedom Walk" led by the Lake Region High School Marine ROTC honor guard along with the bagpipe playing as the walkers make their way through downtown, officials say.

There will also be a boot display that will honor each person who died in the line of duty.

According to officials, local Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts will lead in the pledge of allegiance.

The event will end with a candlelight ceremony.

"This event is a way to pull all of Polk County together and show our local heroes how much they mean to us," Chairman of the Polk County Veteran's Council Gary Clark said.

"As a community, we should pay tribute to all of those who serve us on a daily basis, putting their lives on the line whether here at home or abroad."