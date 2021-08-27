The 15th annual Pride & Passion event welcomes guests to the 'Neon Jungle'

This year, it will focus its efforts specifically on LGBTQ+ youth in the Tampa Bay community.

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

The Tampa Museum of Art welcomes you to come and celebrate the 15th annual Pride & Passion event Saturday night.

This event was postponed last year due to the pandemic, but people are now able to experience the "Neon Jungle."

Guests can "anticipate an eclectic and energy-filled evening" while dressing up in their "finest tropical resort chic with pops of neon" inspired by animals.

More than 500 guests are expected to attend, soaking in the " jaw-dropping entertainment, mouth-watering hors d’oeuvres, and a premium open bar."

All money raised by this event will help fund programs at the museum that reduce barriers to admission, create safe places for people to experience the arts and celebrate local talent.

This year, the Tampa Museum of Arts is partnering with Metro Inclusive Health to bring new programs to the Museum that are focused on the LGBTQ+ youth in the Tampa Bay community.

Pride & Passion takes place at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Tampa Museum of Art.

Tickets are now on sale ranging from $90 to $125.

This event is only for those 21 and over.