18th Annual Charity Softball Challenge in full swing at BayCare Ballpark

All profits will go towards the family of the late Deputy Michael Magli, who died while trying to stop a drunk driver.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Annual Charity Softball Challenge is back in full swing for its 18th year.

Clearwater and Largo Police and Pinellas County Sheriff's employees face off in a softball game at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at BayCare Ballpark, officials said in a news release.

All profits, both from the softball game and silent auction inside the stadium, will go to the family of the late Deputy Michael Magli, who died Feb. 17 while trying to stop a drunk driver.

Tickets are available at the gate for $20. This includes the softball game, a Clearwater Threshers game against the Bradenton Marauders at 6:30 p.m. and refreshments from 5 p.m. until 7:30 p.m, according to officials.

"This is a time when all of our agencies can come together and help out the family of one of our own," Clearwater Police Chief Dan Slaughter said in the news release.

"Coming on the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, this is a fitting tribute for Deputy Magli and all first responders."

Officials say first responders can get free tickets to the Clearwater Threshers baseball game by showing proper credentials and family members can get a 50% discount.

Outside of the stadium will be a variety of first responder cars for people to check out, also with tributes to first responders inside the stadium.

There will also be a firework show after the 6:30 p.m. game ends.

The money from Threshers tickets will go to Operation Restore, which is a program that "helps first responders deal with the impact of critical events during their career," officials explain.