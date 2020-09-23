2020 Times Turkey Trot canceled because of coronavirus

No virtual race will be offered this year, organizers said.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition for many people the Tampa Bay area won't happen this year: the 2020 Times Turkey Trot.

Organzers announced Tuesday it won't go on as scheduled Nov. 26 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We know that this tradition is important to so many friends and families and we are disappointed to have to share this news," race director Skip Rogers wrote on the event website.

A commemorative 2020 Turkey Trot T-shirt soon will be offered for purchase.

Because of the size of the event, the director says a virtual race will not be offered this year.

"We look forward to gathering together again for the race in 2021. Until then, stay safe and healthy," Rogers wrote.

