2020 Times Turkey Trot canceled because of coronavirus

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Thanksgiving Day tradition for many people the Tampa Bay area won't happen this year: the 2020 Times Turkey Trot.
Organzers announced Tuesday it won't go on as scheduled Nov. 26 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We know that this tradition is important to so many friends and families and we are disappointed to have to share this news," race director Skip Rogers wrote on the event website.
A commemorative 2020 Turkey Trot T-shirt soon will be offered for purchase.
Because of the size of the event, the director says a virtual race will not be offered this year.
"We look forward to gathering together again for the race in 2021. Until then, stay safe and healthy," Rogers wrote.
What other people are reading right now:
- As DeSantis targets cities that 'defund' police, no cuts planned for Tampa, St. Pete departments
- Police: Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after he 'brutally gunned down' mother of three
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court, lie in state at US Capitol
- Trump pledges woman for Supreme Court, pushes Senate to move on pick
- An inmate reportedly tried to escape through the ceiling. Gravity had other plans.
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter