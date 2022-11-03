2022 Hillsborough County Fair: Attractions, ticket prices and more

The fair will be going on from Thursday, Nov. 3 all the way up until Sunday, Nov. 13 with this year's theme being "Homegrown Fun!"

TAMPA, Fla. — Anyone looking for something to do for the next 11 days can head over to the Hillsborough County Fair.

The fair is scheduled to bring activities to the area starting Thursday, Nov. 3, all the way up until Sunday, Nov. 13, with this year's theme being "Homegrown Fun!"

The fair will be held at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds, located at 215 Sydney Washer Road, Dover, FL 33527.

Here are some things to keep in mind if you plan on going to the fair this year.

Events & attractions 🎡

There are many things for event-goers to look forward to, including:

Carnival rides

Fair food

Rodeo

T & T pull

Demo derby

Livestock sales and shows

School exhibits

Live entertainment

The rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. from Nov. 4-5, and the truck and tractor pull will start at 7 p.m. from Nov. 11-12.

The Demo derby will take over the fairgrounds beginning at 3 p.m. on the last day of the fair, Sunday, Nov. 13.

And don't forget about the fair food available like corn dogs, funnel cakes, cotton candy, BBQ, ice cream and much more.

Tickets 🎟️

People can buy tickets online to make sure they skip the line at the gate. Tickets can be bought here and start at $10 for adults.

Student tickets are $7 and seniors get in for $4. Children under the age of 5 get in for free.

Hours 🕒

The fair will be open for a total of 11 days, allowing event-goers to soak up all the fun they can. The gates tend to open at different times depending on the days:

Thursday, Nov 3, 2022 – 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov 4, 2022 – 5p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 – 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 6, 2022 – 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 7, 2022 – 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov 8, 2022 – 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 – 5p.m. - 10 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022 – 5 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, Nov 11, 2022 – 1 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov 12, 2022 – 10 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 13, 2022 – 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.